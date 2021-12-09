Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

