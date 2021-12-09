Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day moving average of $261.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

