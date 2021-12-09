Orion Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 285,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.