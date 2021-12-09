$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 60,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.