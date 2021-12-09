Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. SPS Commerce makes up 0.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $145.77 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.