Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 0.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.