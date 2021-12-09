Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,280 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 6.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $21,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

