BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 43.8%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU)’s stock price was up 43.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 781,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 200,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.25.

About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

