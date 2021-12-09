Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $365.90

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $365.90 and last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.