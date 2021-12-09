Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.20

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $588.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of -0.65.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

