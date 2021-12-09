Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.20

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
AMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $588.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of -0.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
