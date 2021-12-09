Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.64. Inogen shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $795.11 million, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $4,250,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

