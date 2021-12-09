CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.00 EPS.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

