TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.48. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 183,503 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after buying an additional 2,230,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,714,000 after buying an additional 1,571,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

