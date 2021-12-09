TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.48. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 183,503 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
