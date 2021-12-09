Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 106,725 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3,049.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,980. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

