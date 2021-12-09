Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $255.69. 34,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,248. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

