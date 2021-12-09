Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 730,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.