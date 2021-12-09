Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 2.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $97,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 62,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,098,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

