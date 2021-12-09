Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,790. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.