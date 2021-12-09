Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RADA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,790. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
