$134.91 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report $134.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $536.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,122. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.