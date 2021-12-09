Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

