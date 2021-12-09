GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 104,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 151.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.85 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

