Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

