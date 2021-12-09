Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $619.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.60 million and the lowest is $610.07 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 616.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.