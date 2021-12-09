CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $162.89 and a one year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.96.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

