TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.
TFII opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
