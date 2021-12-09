TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

TFII opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

