Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

