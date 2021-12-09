TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.