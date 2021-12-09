Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 61,459 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of DFEN stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,502. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

