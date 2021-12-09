Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 3,860 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Sysco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

