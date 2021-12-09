DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Cummins worth $56,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

CMI opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

