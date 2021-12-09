Daniel Purefoy Sells 783 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Capri stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.