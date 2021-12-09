Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.45.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

