New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $116.91 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $116,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,020. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

