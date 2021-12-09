Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

NYSE IIPR traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,029. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.41. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

