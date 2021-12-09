Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,663.67.

VTXPF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

