Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,068 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.