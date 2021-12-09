Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $77.67

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,337. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

