TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$58.43. The company had a trading volume of 195,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$57.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$51.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $562,356 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

