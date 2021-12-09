Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.60. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

