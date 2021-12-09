VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NASDAQ VSEC traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,533. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $749.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VSE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VSE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

