$0.30 EPS Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,463. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.