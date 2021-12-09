Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,640 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

QDEL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.73. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,934. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.60.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

