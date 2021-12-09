Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$42.58

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

SNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.41. 18,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,685. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.