CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.90. 428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

