Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price Up 4.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 21,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,214,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

