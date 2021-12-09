Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147.34 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $794.39 million and approximately $147.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.17 or 0.08657742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.00 or 1.00470434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

