Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147.34 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $794.39 million and $147.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.17 or 0.08657742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.00 or 1.00470434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

