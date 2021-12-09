Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $321,186.68

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $321,186.68 and $720.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00222497 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

