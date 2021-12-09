DDKoin (DDK) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $438,775.50 and approximately $12,564.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00144197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010624 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006026 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002836 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

