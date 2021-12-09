Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 173,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

